Cold Weather Increases Drive-thru Traffic

"I don't have to get out in the cold," said Terri Termaine.

Drive-thrus aren't just for those in the fast lane. With ongoing freezing temperatures, the drive-thru is the perfect solution for those trying to avoid the winter weather.

"There's not as much room for error in a drive-thru as on the road and with the ice, you're more likely to slip around," said customer Natlie Eberhard. "It's much more convenient and safer for the elderly who can't walk on the ice."

Still, the ice and cold can't change some routines.

"Old habit, I always go inside," said customer Amanda Wilson. "I feel like I sit at school all day, so usually getting out and walking in is more interesting than staying in my car."

Lunch is the busiest time for drive-thru use, but local businesses have seen an increase in drive-thru traffic early in the morning and late at night when temperatures were at the lowest.