Cold Weather Keeps Buses From Running

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) -- It isn't the snow or ice keeping kids home for another day in St. Louis County's Rockwood School District, it's the cold weather and it is impact school buses.

The district called off classes Friday after 20 buses failed to start on a morning when temperatures were hovering in the single digits. In a note on its website, the district says First Student, which operates the buses, also reported that 85 buses did not have working air brakes because of the bitter cold.

The district says it will work with First Student to resolve the issue, with more extreme cold expected over the next several days.