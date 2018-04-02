Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect

The so-called "cold weather rule" has been around since 1977. The Public Service Commission made some changes to it last year. Those were designed to offer extra protections to the elderly, disabled and poor residents struggling to pay their heating bill. Under the rule poor, elderly and disabled customers who make minimum payments won't have their service disconnected from November through March. Also, if temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees in the next 24 hours, service can't be cut for nonpayment. There are also provisions to help customers who are behind on their payments to reconnect service.