Cole County Authorities Investigate Apparent Homicide at Prison

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said the death of an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was being investigated as a homicide Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at the facility around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 67-year-old Jose Benitez dead in his cell. The department said it appeared Benitez's cellmate had assaulted him.

Investigators collected more than 47 pieces of evidence, according to deputies.

The department said a likely suspect was detained and his name will not be released until a prosecutor issues formal charges.

Authorities said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.