Cole County Daycare Provider in Court Monday

COLE COUNTY - The case involving a Cole County daycare provider will be in court Monday.

Shelley Richter is accused of hitting and shaking 7-month-old Lane Schaeffer in 2010.

According to Schaeffer's aunt, he's now permanently blind and has trouble speaking.

Richter said she dropped the child after tripping over another child at her daycare and doctors say the injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Prosecutors have charged Richter with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.