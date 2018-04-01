Cole County Deals With Robberies

An arrest on October 29th has linked two robberies in Jefferson City. A Break Time and Taco Bell on Missouri Boulevard were robbed by the same two men. Neither stores would give a comment about what happened, but both men are in custody and no one was injured.

The men arrested, 20-year-old Marcus Jackson and 21-year-old Jason Jones could get life in prison if found guilty of robbery in the first and armed criminal action. The two men aren't from Jefferson City, and the county prosecutor is taking this chance to send a message to visiting would-be criminals.

"We've set a half million dollar bond," said county prosecutor Bill Tackett. "The reason for that is of late we have a had a lot of transients that have been committing crimes. These are people that see a small community like ours and they just test it. This has not met with good results as of late because they have all been caught."

Both men are from Kansas City. The high bail is meant to make sure they get prosecuted in Jefferson City.

"It's something we are seeing more of, and in Jefferson City we are having more major crimes committed and ironically they are all by people from outside," said Tackett. "They are not the locals committing the crimes, so when we have a case like this... It's a classic example."

Tackett said transient crimes like this one are a problem that Jefferson City has been doing it's best to tackle.

"So, we deal with them as they come through," he explained. "Unfortunately they do come through, and that is something that we have been fortunate with over time to be successful with and apprehending them."

Neither man has been able to post bail. They're currently being held in the Cole County jail.