Cole County Extension Fall Festival celebrates 38 years

COLE COUNTY- The Cole County Extension Fall Festival kicked off at 8 Saturday morning and welcome almost 3,000 people, despite the rainy weather.

The festival is an annual event held at the Jefferson City Jaycees Fairgrounds. More than 150 vendors from across Missouri and surrounding states attend the event.

One vendor said she comes back every year because of the high attendance rates and the atmosphere.

C & S Creations Co-Owner Cindy Sommers said, "The staff is wonderful, the grounds are great to work on, and I will be back next year."

Officials with The Cole County Extension Center started the festival 38 years ago as a fundraiser to pay for a new facility. The festival was so successful, officials were able to pay off the 20 year mortgage in 10 years. Now, festival proceeds go to maintenance and renovation at the facility.