Cole County man dies in ATV accident

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday a 64-year-old man died after an ATV accident.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday to the 13700 block of East Bend Road in Cole County where they found Leonard Hoelscher dead underneath the ATV.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no word on how the accident happened.

The Cole County Sheriff's Departments reminded citizens to use caution when operating an ATV or other motor vehicles.