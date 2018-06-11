Cole County Man Faces Molestation Charges

Cole County sherrif's office says 47-year old Sanford Ferguson molested his 6-year-old relative. The victim told her mother last Thursday.

Authorities found out about the case from the child abuse and neglect hot line. The incident took place at the family's home east of Jefferson City.

The victim told the sheriff's officers that Ferguson touched her inappropriately. Ferguson admitted that he did touch the girl, but says it was for only a few seconds before he realized he was doing something wrong.

The Cole County prosecutor has charged Ferguson with first degree child molestation. A class B felony.

If convicted, Ferguson could serve five to fifteen years. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

If convicted Ferguson would have to register as a sex offender.

Ferguson reportedly told officers during his interview that he "needed help."