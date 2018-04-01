Cole County Officials Present Budget Requests to Commission

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County department heads and officials presented budget requests to the county commission on Wednesday. The representatives presented before Presiding Commissioner Marc Ellinger, Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher and Western Commissioner Chris Wrigley.

Representatives from the emergency medical system, Prenger Family Center, the health department, geographic information systems, emergency management, the public administrator's office, child support, maintenance, public works, planning, parks and recreation and sales tax presented. The Cole County auditor, collector, sheriff, circuit court clerk, recorder of deeds, prosecuting attorney, information systems and court security also presented.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Richardson asked the commission to fund an assistant prosecutor's position out of the general revenue fund, something that Richardson says will help the prosecutor's office handle more cases more efficiently.

"If I can move that position's funding from a special fund to general revenue, I can use some of the special fund moneys to fund a halftime or part time prosecuting attorney," Richardson said. "Our case load has gone up compared to six years ago, substantially in certain categories... We need to look at ways to get another person in to be able to handle part of that increased load."

The county commission plans to have in-house budget discussions before adopting the final budget for 2013 on January 15.