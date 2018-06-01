Cole County Officials to Discuss Future Needs of the County Tonight

COLE COUNTY - Residents and businesses in Cole County will have an opportunity to discuss current and future needs of the county tonight at a workshop and public forum.

County staff and members of the planning team will explain the process of making a zoning code and how the community can benefit.

The team urges everyone to attend and give suggestions for primary plan focus points.

It takes place tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Cole county fire protection district building.