Cole County Polls Open

JEFFERSON CITY - Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. In Jefferson city Question C and D are the two main priorities for voters. Question C wants to ban smoking in public areas and question D, if passed, gives a 35 million dollar bond to help fix sewers.

Jefferson City wants to increase public health and banning smoking in public enclosed areas will help achieve that goal. They also want to decrease the amount of second-hand smoke in public areas. The smoking ban failed to pass in Jefferson City in 2003.

If question D passes, Jefferson City would have a 35 million dollar bond to help repair leaks and old lines. Jefferson City has some sewers that are 100-years-old. Residents could pay between 21 - 30 dollars a year for the next seven years if the bond passes. If the bond goes through the city can apply for a state revolving loan. That would cost an additional $2.50 per household a month. The city will apply for the loan after the election and will also update the rate residents will pay at the end of this year.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Don't forget to bring a form of identification like a passport, license, utility bill, paycheck, or anything with an address on it.