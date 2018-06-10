Cole County Purchases New Weapon

They each cost about $1200. The sheriff doesn't know when officers will start carrying them because the department is still writing up rules for the proper use of the Tasers.

Each weapon has a 25 foot range. The makers of the Taser say officers will not experience the pain of the weapon if they are holding a suspect who is shocked. Each Taser is also equipped with a camera that can record for up to an hour and a half.

"The public is finally going to be able to see what a person in an excited delirium state looks like and what they are doing," said Taser representative Stephen Hadley. "We've always said that he had super-human strength or that he was able to fight ten officers and throw them off. That does occur."

In response to charges of unnecessary injuries, Hadley says officers are hurt less often by Tasers and less force and time is needed to get suspects or inmates in control.