Cole County Roads Closed Due to Water

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Public Works has a list of roads that remain closed due to the recent rains in the area. The department says the roads will remain closed until further notice.

3100 block of Zion Rd

5550 block of Loesch Rd

5900 block of Bainer Rd

8600 block of Payne Rd

1300 block of Murphy Ford Rd

8200 block of Meadows Ford Rd

1500 block of Waterford Rd

5500 block of Buffalo Rd

If you have questions or concerns, you're encouraged to call the public works department at 573-636-3614.