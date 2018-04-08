Cole County Sales Tax Passes

But more changes are in the works for the Cole County sheriff's department.

The buildings on High street are empty now but the land they are on will be occupied by the new Cole County jail.

"Anything we can do to anchor that local government end of High Street is important," said City Administrator Steve Rasmussen. "Kinda like we've got a big shopping mall with two big anchors on each end with the state government on one end and local government on the other." The land is located on the corner of Adams and High Streets.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department says the extra space will definitely help.

"Right now what we're doing is we're housing out of county. We're housing in Pettis County and we're housing in Callaway County and the prices vary from each individual county jail," said Gary Hill with the Cole County Sheriffs Department "and Cole County tax payers are footing that bill."

Hill says the amount people will pay after the new tax is implemented will likely be less than what they are paying now to house inmates in jails outside the county.

T he sales tax passed Tuesday night with more than 72 percent voting in favor of the increase, it is expected to go into effect January 1.

The city and the sheriff's department still do not know when the new jail will be finished.

The half cent sales tax will be in effect for 15 years, then it will be reduced to 3/8 of a cent to keep the jail running.