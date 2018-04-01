Cole County Sheriff Announces Planned DWI Enforcement

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff Greg White announced his office will increase its DWI enforcement in advance of spring activities such as graduation.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department received more than $22,000 in traffic grants for extra patrols from last October through next September. $8,000 of that grant will fund five sobriety checkpoints, and another $8,000 will support focused DWI enforcement.

The office announced total Missouri traffic deaths decreased to 784 in 2011, down from 821 in 2010 and the lowest total number since 1950. The Sheriff also noted that there have been 206 fatalities through April 12th, a 24% increase from the same period last year.