Cole County Sheriff Investigating Shooting Death

COLE COUNTY - Officials confirmed a man was shot and killed in Cole County Friday evening. Officials would not release the identity of the victim. Sheriff Greg White said police do know the identity of the shooter but as of now no one is in custody.

KOMU 8 spoke with a Miller County resident named Zack Puckett who claims to be the brother of the shooter. Puckett said his brother was at the hospital and he expects police to take his brother into custody from there. Puckett also said he was familiar with the victim.