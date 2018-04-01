Cole County Sheriff's Department: Most Sex Offenders Obeyed Halloween Restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Sheriff's Deputies made contact with 18 sex offenders on Halloween. They report 14 were compliant with all restrictions, two were not home, and two were not fully compliant.

The Law requires offenders to avoid all Halloween-contact with children. They must be at home between 5 and 10:30 p.m. with a sign posted outside, saying "No candy or treats at this residence". They may not have outside lights turned on after 5 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department makes contact with the sex offenders to verify their information. When offenders are not home, deputies usually check the offenders' mail delivery, vehicles at the residence, and speak with their neighbors.