Cole County Sheriff's Department warns of IRS scam calls

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's department has warned people about a scam involving the Internal Revenue Service.

Scammers have called people claiming they were with the IRS. These impersonators have told victims they have not paid their taxes, and the only way victims can prevent a warrant for their arrest or imprisonment is to get a green dot money order and pay them immediately.

The IRS will not contact you by phone to ask for green dot money orders. To report impersonations to the IRS, click here.

If you have any questions on this or if these people call, do not give them money and contact your local law enforcement agency.



