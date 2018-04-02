Cole County Sheriff's Dept. Conducts Specialized Shooter Training

RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Sheriff's Department conducted an individual response to active shooter training Saturday morning at Russellville High School.

Sheriff Greg White said the department specifically designed the course to train deputy sheriff to immediately respond to active shooter incidents individually without waiting for backup.

"Every 13 seconds we wait to respond, it's possible another person is being shot. So as soon as we hear of a situation, we have to go in immediately and stop it."

White said they are possibly the first department in the nation to conduct this training approach.

"This is a change in what we've been doing for a long time. Now, we don't wait for teams to go in. This department is especially spread thin so training them to respond individually will hopefully save more lives."

White said this training is especially important because the department has seen a significant increase in gun violence.

The class addressed the evolution of mass killings, citizen response to active shooters, facts about previous attacks, mental preparation for officer response, tactics and equipment.