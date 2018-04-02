Cole County Sheriff's Deputies Recover Stolen Goods

JEFFERSON CITY - Early Tuesday morning Cole County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3100 block of Bald Hill Road. They discovered several stolen items including car wheels, tires and car stereo equipment. Deputies had three vehicles towed from the scene under suspicion they were used to transport the stolen items.

They took two people into custody and later turned them over to the Jefferson City Police Department. Investigators identified two other suspects involved, but they have not located them yet.

Authorities believe several recovered items belong to Car Phonics on Jefferson Street because the business reported a burglary during the night.