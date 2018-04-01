Cole County Sheriff's Investigate Shooting

COLE COUNTY - An investigation continues Monday after a man was shot Saturday night. Once sheriff's arrived at the location of the shooting, the Bee Line Snack Shop at the corner of Old Lohman Road and Westview, the victim had left the scene. Authorities said he had driven himself to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed the shooting was accidental while the victim and the shooter were playing with loaded .380 caliber handguns. Both the shooter and victim are 16-year-old male juveniles.

The victim was released from Capital Regional Hospital following treatment. The suspect advised that both firearms were stolen from vehicles in Columbia.