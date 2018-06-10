Cole County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam similar to one that has popped up in the area several times over the past few years.

Victims reported receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as Deputy Kevin Woodson, who told them they missed jury duty. The caller then tells them if they pay with money orders, they will avoid warrants for their arrest.

Sheriff John Wheeler said in a press release that there is a Kevin Woodson at the department, but he has not been calling people.

Wheeler warns people that they shouldn't pay money to anyone threatening a warrant over the phone.

"Remember, we will not call you to inform you of a warrant. We show up and serve it," he said in the press release.

KOMU reported in August on one of those same scams within Cole County.