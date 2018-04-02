Cole County Sheriffs Conduct Largest Sobriety Checkpoint in History

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department assembled the largest sobriety checkpoint in its history Friday issuing 12 violations.

According to a media release by the Cole County Sheriff's Department, 1,709 vehicles passed through the checkpoint on Highway 54 west at Hammond Road in Cole County. Deputies stopped 523 vehicles in an effort to deter drinking and driving over the holiday weekend.

The officers recorded one felony driving while intoxicated, one DWI, two cases of driving with a suspended license, one citation of driving with a revoked license, one case of drug possession, one case of a minor in possession of alcohol, one careless and imprudent driving case, one case of failure to follow a traffic control device and one littering citation.

Also, eight driver's licenses were validated and eight other drivers were checked for impairment.

For the 2010-2011 time period, the sheriff's department was awarded $26,250 in traffic grants. About $10,000 of that money will fund five sobriety checkpoints. The other $16,000 will be used for hazardous moving violations enforcement and DWI enforcement.

For 2011, the sheriff's department has arrested almost 100 drunk drivers.