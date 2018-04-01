Cole County suffers from major storm damage

COLE COUNTY - This year, Cole County has seen the most storm damage in the county since 1995.

Cole County is one of the counties in mid-Missouri where Gov. Jay Nixon asked the federal government for a major disaster declaration.

Cole County Public Works Director Larry Benz said if the the federal government does grant the money, it would be put to good use.

"The major storm over the Fourth [of July] really caused a lot of damage," Benz said. "Many roads in the southern part of the county need a lot of repair."

One of the largest damaged sites is on Lower Bottom Road. Benz said excess resting water caused damages on the slope of the road, which caused part of the road to collapse and slide down the bank.

Benz said most of the storm damage did not come from rivers flooding; instead most of it came from pipes beneath the roads crossing.

"If a federal disaster is declared we have numerous roads where water went over the top of them, washed gravel over them, cut ditches through them and stuff like that," Benz said. "If it is possible we would like to be reimbursed for that."

Nixon asked the federal government to declare a major disaster in a total of 70 counties in Missouri.