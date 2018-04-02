Cole County Voting Enters 21st Century

Poll workers are learning how to turn in a ballot and print them, as well as how to unjam a printer.

"We had it in August, but I really didn't have any hands-on training and this was a lot better and made it a lot easier to understand and it'll be a lot easier to set it up and take it down," explained Linda Whittle. "I just appreciate the opportunity that Marvin's given me to work in this area. It's interesting, it's a challenge and I love challenges."

Cole County officials say they have enough poll workers for the Nov. 7 election, but the clerk's office will always accept applications.