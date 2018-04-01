Cole County Weeds Out Problem Properties

Martin also has to keep a close watch when her two-year-old child plays in the yard.

"It's a health hazard, to protect the neighbors against vermin, West Nile disease, children climbing into refrigerators," admitted Chris Wrigley, Cole County commissioner.

The county's new environmental protection law lets it clean up lots and charge owners on their property taxes. But, some owners still don't cut their weeds despite the threat of a fine.

"It's a complaint-driven process, so people have to call us and let us know that there are other properties," Wrigley explained. "It's starting to increase, once people realize that we are going to clean up the properties. We're not going to just talk about it any more. We are actually going to do something."

Cole County has scheduled six problem lots for cleanup. Commissioners and neighbors hope that will clear the jungle on Rainbow Hills Road.