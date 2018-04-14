Cole County wrestling coach accused of harassing juveniles

COLE COUNTY - A Cyber Crimes Task Force investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jefferson City volunteer wrestling coach on Wednesday.

Matthew Frye of Centertown was charged with felony harassment involving juveniles.

The investigation began after the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a call from the Cole County Sheriff's Department stating that the suspect was communicating with two 14 year old females through Facebook Messenger.

The teenagers told the Task Force communication had been going on for more than a year.

Investigators provided a search warrant for Frye's residence and seized several electronic items to be examined.

Frye was being held on a $25,000 bond.