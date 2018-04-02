Cole pitches 7 shutout innings, Pirates beat Cardinals 7-1

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, September 06 2015 Sep 6, 2015 Sunday, September 06, 2015 10:17:52 PM CDT September 06, 2015 in Sports
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used home runs from Aramis Ramirez, Sean Rodriguez and Starling Marte to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Sunday night.

Cole (16-8) gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked three as he bounced back from his worst start of the season. He threw a 99 mph fastball on his 94th pitch.

Second-place Pittsburgh cut the Cardinals' lead in the NL Central to 5 1/2 games and earned its first series victory at Busch Stadium since April 2013. The teams are 8-8 against each other with one series to play at Pittsburgh in the final week of the season.

John Lackey (11-9) gave up three runs and 10 hits in 7 1-3 innings but extended his streak of quality starts at home to 15.

 

