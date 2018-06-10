Collapsed Trench Kills Worker

AP-MO--Worker Killed,0063Southeast Missouri worker killed when trench collapses JACKSON, Mo. (AP) -- A 29-year-old worker from southeast Missouri is dead after the collapse of a trench where he was working. Kevin Lemons of Advance died yesterday afternoon in Jackson. Lemons was employed by a construction company working on a sewer expansion project. He was in a 12-foot trench when it gave way. Authorities aren't sure how it happened.