College for Kids gives gifted students a chance to thrive

FULTON - Several Missouri seventh, eighth and ninth graders are headed to college.

The teens will attend College for Kids, a summer camp for gifted students, on William Woods University campus.

The students will spend the week taking classes on everything from math to photography. The students are also able to choose elective classes that interest them.

"We also do evening activities where they can explore problem solving skills in groups, so they can learn to communicate, but also to think critically," resident advisor and former College for Kids camper Makayla Jordan-Diemler said.

The classes are taught by local teachers and professionals.

One parent says she can really see the benefits of College for Kids for her children.

"My kids are very different and both of them enjoy it, so I know that the camp addresses a lot of different kids' needs," mom Amy Crane said.

The camp offers three sessions during the summer. The first is for third and fourth graders. The second is for fifth and sixth graders, and the last session is for seventh through ninth grade.

The last of three sessions begins Sunday. This session will end on July 16.