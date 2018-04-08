College Hopes to Triple Ag School Enrollment

North Central Missouri College in Trenton has 45 students in its ag program, but officials hope the hands-on experience at the Barton Campus will triple enrollment. The project's first phase includes a plant science lab, greenhouse, arboretum and planting native prairie grass and vegetation as food for wildlife. The second phase will include an animal science lab and livestock pens. Construction is expected to cost up to $1 million, with up to $200,000 paid by the Barton trust that donated the farm.