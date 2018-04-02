College Hosts Animated Holiday Light Display

COLUMBIA - Columbia College brought some electrified holiday spirit to the community Tuesday evening.

The college sponsored an animated lights display at the Kirkman House on the corner of North 10th St. and Rogers St. The designer of Radio City Music Hall's lighting display created the display across from the Columbia College campus.

The 4,300 lights on the Kirkman House lined the edges of the roof and porch with snowflake and star shaped fixtures hanging above the front door. The side yard includes two Christmas tree figures topped with stars, all made out of lights. The whole display took 400 hours of work to complete.

Residents can experience the light show while listening to Christmas carols on radio station 106.5 FM. The flashing and changing color of the lights is synchronized to the carols, such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from The Nutcracker. "I think it's awesome that they did the music along with it. It was really cool and it gets us in the Christmas spirit," said Columbia resident Becky Jo Gilbert.

The animated light display runs through January 2nd.