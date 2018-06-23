College of the Ozarks Considers Schools

BRANSON (AP) - The College of the Ozarks is considering adding elementary and middle school grades to the high school it started in August 2012.

The evangelical Christian school near Branson says in a news release that it is conducting a feasibility study and is asking area residents for input on the idea.

The release says the school wants to provide younger students with affordable, quality Christian education.

The Springfield News-Leader reports students at the School of the Ozarks don't pay tuition. They are responsible for book and uniform fees and many earn their way through work programs.

Sue Head, dean of character education, says younger students would be expected to meet the same standards, in an age-appropriate way.