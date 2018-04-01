College's Handling of Campus Attack Raises Concern

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Relatives of a St. Louis Community College-Meramec student who was attacked in a restroom are raising concerns about how campus police handled the case.

Authorities say 19-year-old Blythe Grupe was attacked on April 18 by 18-year-old Jevon Mallory of St. John. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect initially was released before any court appearance. Also, there were no campus alerts about the attack.

Mallory was later re-arrested and charged with assault on school property, a felony.

The victim's father, Robert Grupe of Chesterfield, believes the college was more concerned about keeping it out of the media.

Chancellor Myrtle Dorsey apologized for the handling of the attack during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. She told trustees she has sent a letter to all students and faculty.