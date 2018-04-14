College students across nation show support for MU on social media

COLUMBIA- College students across the country are showing their support for MU students by changing their statuses on Twitter and Facebook.

On Wednesday, students at universities from Boston to Chicago started posting inspirational messages on social media using the hashtags #insolidaritywithMizzou and #concernedstudent1950. Many students posted a message that looked like the following:

"To the students of color at Mizzou, we, student allies at (specific college or university), stand with you in solidarity. To those who would threaten their sense of safety, we are watching."

Another common hashtag used was #insolidaritywithYale, in tribute to the ongoing racial protests going on at the Ivy League univeristy.