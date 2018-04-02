College Students Realize Staying At Home Saves Money

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 04 2012 Sep 4, 2012 Tuesday, September 04, 2012 3:18:00 PM CDT September 04, 2012 in News
By: Chloe Alexander
loading

COLUMBIA- According to a top student loan provider, college students can save money living at home.  A lot of money.

College students who decide to stay home versus living in a dorm will save a family about $6,000 a year. An in-state Missouri student will save about $10,000 a year by deciding to live at home with their parents while attending MU.

Destiny Albritton has been living in Columbia all her life. She graduated from Hickman High School in 2011. She didn't have aspirations of attending college, partly because tuition was so high.  "I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I wasn't too sure on what my next step was going to be entering my senior year of high school but I knew I wasn't going to be able to afford dorm life, not if I wanted to graduate college without debt up to my eyeballs."  Now the part time JC Penny employee is saving her family $10,000 "not" living in a MU dorm.

"If I want to go to grad school or law school somewhere else, if I need to accumulate a large amount of debt I can do it when it's actually important. When we are in that critical time but not for my undergraduate degree. I rather just live at home and save money for food, rent, and all that great stuff and graduate debt free."

A growing number of students who attend college are deciding to live at home with their parents. "How America Pays for College 2012," the fifth annual report from student loan provider Sallie Mae, found that 51 percent of college students lived with their parents in the 2011-12 school year. That's 43 percent higher than two years ago.

Financial Success Director, Ryan Law, notices this trend to be true. Although there has not been a MU-specific study, he has noticed students are deciding to live at home while attending college versus staying in a dorm.

"Students are deciding to live at home to save money," said Law. "If they can save $10,000 (a year) they are going to be saving a lot while going to school so that's why most students are choosing to live at home."

Albritton says it was mainly her, and not her parents that came up with the idea to live at home while attending college.

"Choice was initially mine to stay home but parental influence always has a lot to do with the decision making."

Albritton is saving a lot of money by staying with her parents. She was awarded two grants, which has cut her tuition cost, by more than half. She says she only owes the university $2,000 this semester.

"I do have student loans available to me that I was awarded through financial aid but if I can just work my part time job at the mall and pay it off and just work toward that there is no reason for me to take out student loans right now."

Some argue that if students live at home, they miss out on opportunities on-campus.  Albritton says when she first set foot on campus she realized a lot of friendships were formed because students had made connections by living in residence halls.  The sophomores started joining on campus organizations and even forming one of her own called "Christians United for Israel."

"Once I started making the campus smaller for myself I didn't feel like I was missing out as much."

Destiny says she would not change her mind about living at home while attending college. Her room is way bigger than a dorm. Only has to share a bathroom with 3 other people. She does not envy the dorm life.

"For right now it doesn't make sense for me to move out on my own." She knows she has to grow up some time. "Right now it makes sense economically."

Tuition for a Missouri resident who attends the University of Missouri will cost an estimated $22,296. For a non- Missouri resident tuition is set at an estimated $35,464.

For other Mid- Missouri colleges check out the links below:

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am 24°
5am 24°
6am 24°
7am 25°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

3:30a
Early Today
4:00a
Early Today
4:30a
KOMU 8 News Today
3:30a
Paid Program
4:00a
Paid Program
4:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld