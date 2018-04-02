College Town Paper Isn't For Everyone

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - A new paper about college life is causing trouble at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The Booze News, a new weekly newspaper, concentrates on casual sex, drinking, partying and annoying parents. The publication's founders are Doshi and Derek Chin, a pair of University of Illinois graduates. They say The Booze News is simply an over-the-top satire, although they acknowledge it shouldn't be read by kids. Some Missouri students and Columbia business owners aren't laughing. Several downtown business owners have thrown out the free paper, which has published seven issues. And even some campus fraternity houses say the material is too edgy for members. The Booze News can now be found at Illinois State, Indiana, Iowa and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, along with Missouri and Illinois.