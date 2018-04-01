College Transfer Student Bill Waits For Approval

COLUMBIA - A bill approved by the House Wednesday could make transitioning easier for college transfer students. If Governor Nixon approves the bill, public universities and colleges in the state of Missouri would all share what is called a library of 25 college courses.

According to Moberly Area Community College Vice President of Information Jeff Lashley, the bill is meant to simplify the transfer process for college students moving to different schools.

He said the bill has been in the works for a couple of years now. He also believes his school does a very good job of ensuring students intending to transfer are taking the correct courses. However, he understands that lawmakers want to make sure students putting forth effort towards their education receive the full effort of school administrators.