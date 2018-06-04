Collins, Bueno Among Others on Royals Diabled List

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Monday, April 07 2014 Apr 7, 2014 Monday, April 07, 2014 6:36:00 PM CDT April 07, 2014 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Left-handed relievers Tim Collins and Francisley Bueno have been put on the 15-day disabled list by the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals recalled right-hander Michael Mariot and left-hander Donnie Joseph from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Collins, who walked two and gave up a hit while retiring only one batter against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, is out with a flexor strain in his left elbow.

Bueno, who allowed a double and a single while getting two outs Sunday, has a sprained little finger on his left hand.

 

