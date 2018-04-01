Collision Kills an Elderly Couple

MARSHALL, Mo. (AP) -- A collision between a pickup truck and a train kills an elderly couple from mid-Missouri. The Highway Patrol identifies the victims as 80-year-old Earl Zimmerman and 84-year-old Ruby Zimmerman of Marshall. The accident happened yesterday afternoon in Saline County. The patrol says Earl Zimmerman was at the wheel of his truck and failed to stop at a railroad crossing marked by a sign. A train hit the truck, killing both occupants. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-01-06 0401EST