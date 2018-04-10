Collision results in rollover at Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63

COLUMBIA - One driver is in the hospital following a two car collision at the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 Friday afternoon.

A silver pickup truck was turning left on Highway 63 North when it collided with a white pickup heading westbound on Grindstone Parkway.

The collision resulted in the silver pickup rolling over the guardrail at the intersection and landing upside down.

Columbia Police Department says the driver of the silver pickup has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officer Scott Wilson, with Columbia Police Department Traffic Unit said such collisions are the reasons guardrails were put in place at the intersection.

The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.