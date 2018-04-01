Color Dash Raises More Than $7K for Humane Society

COLUMBIA - With more than 1,000 participants at Stephen's Lake Park Saturday, the 5K Color Dash Run raised more than $7,000 for the Central Missouri Humane Society.

The run kicked off at noon and featured clouds of color covering the runners. The Color Dash is an organization based out of Minnesota and works with non-profits of different cities across the country. The Shelter Relations Coordinator of CMHS said the event was a great opportunity for the shelter.

"Whenever they came to us, it was kind of a no brainer for us to get involved," Colin LaVaute said. "We recognize the popularity of these events in other cities so we're just glad it could come to Columbia."

The run didn't only benefit the shelter, but the runners too.

"It was fun, it was great, I mean I couldn't have asked for more," runner Larry Edwards said.

After the race the runners hung around to take pictures, drink water, and eat food provided by Room 38.

