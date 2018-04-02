Colorado man charged in Blue Springs homicide

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with fatally shooting a man at a motel outside Kansas City.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Sunday that 25-year-old Michael Page of Rifle, Colorado, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Shane Bossow. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Court records say police responded Saturday to the motel in Blue Springs after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Officers found Bossow's body in a room.

Page was standing in front of a nearby restaurant with a gun when police first encountered him. The probable cause statement said Page later told police he pulled the trigger and had probably "flipped out from the dope."

Prosecutors are requesting a $150,000 cash bond.