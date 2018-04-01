COLT Cash Rolling into Columbia

The city owns the Columbia Terminal line, or COLT, and the Water and Light Department runs it. Local officials said COLT has made more money in the past four years, including record profits of $800,000 in fiscal 2005.

"The increase is due largely to the fact that we opened a new truck-to-rail Transload facility back in January of 2004," explained the department's Christian Johanningmeir. "Since that facility has been open, we've carried more carloads of steel in particular, and that has led to record traffic and record revenues."

Thanks to Transload's trucks, COLT can go to areas where trains can't.

"We unload it here, store it for the customer until they need it, and then we provide just-in-time delivery to the customer via truck from this facility," added Transload President Chad Hager.

COLT and Transload anticipate continued profits, although not as high as in the past four years.