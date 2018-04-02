Colts Collect Items to Help Joplin Tornado Victims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Products and the American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis are teaming up to help the tornado victims in Joplin, Mo.



The team wants fans to drop off bottled water, disposable diapers or monetary donations at the Colts complex on the city's west side. The team will only accept cash or checks made out to the Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis.



The drive through will stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Colts staff and the team cheerleaders will be on hand.



Team owner Jim Irsay will start the drive by donating 15,000 bottles of water, and Forrest Lucas is providing a truck to haul the donations to Missouri.