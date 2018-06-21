Columbia 2017 community needs survey focused on housing

2 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, May 09 2016 May 9, 2016 Monday, May 09, 2016 3:05:00 AM CDT May 09, 2016 in News
By: Nick Yahl, KOMU 8 News Reporter
COLUMBIA - The 2017 Columbia community needs survey is available to the public to determine how residents want the city to spend its money. 

Each year the City of Columbia receives federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development due to its population, demographics, and available funding. In 2017 the city expects to receive around $1.2 million. 

However, this comes as many are moving out of the city. According to a survey done by Thumbtack.com, Columbia ranks as the fourth highest city in the nation people are moving out of. 

The main focus of the survey is on affordable housing, but also looks at the construction of transportation trails such as sidewalks and trails and the construction of community service facilities. 

Any Columbia resident is eligible to submit a response to the community needs survey, which can be found here

