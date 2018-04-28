Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land Trust.
"This is one of the ideas that was brought up between 2006 and 2008 but in 2015 we brought in speakers and stakeholders to figure out what we could do," Randy Cole, Columbia Housing Program supervisor, said.
The Columbia Community Land Trust is an organization that owns the land situated on Lynn Street between N. Garth Avenue and Oak Street. According to its website, its mission is to “strengthen our community through the creation and stewardship of permanently affordable housing."
"We got land and engaged the neighborhood to really see what the community needed," Cole said.
That project started back in 2015 when it was pitched to city council. As of this week the six new units are complete with plans of adding another two units by early fall.
"Most of the homes were started in August of 2017 and here we are today," Cole said.
Cole said each house costs about $175,000 including all costs that went into building them. The houses have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, costing around $100,000 each.
"All of our homeowners are extremely excited, it's a great way for families to build wealth to pass off to their children and grandchildren," Cole said.
Job Point is one of the organizations contributing to the project. Steven Smith is the president and CEO of the company. He said even though Job Point is building only one of the homes, the partnership benefits everybody.
“Our students learn because they get experience working on a real job site and then it helps those who are trying to find affordable housing as well,” Smith said. “So it’s a win, win."
