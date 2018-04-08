Columbia Adopts Hurricane Ravaged City

The city of Columbia is stepping up to help out. Cities in the path of Katrina looked like this three months ago. Today, wreckage remains.

Cities across the country are trying to help with the "Adopt a City" program. Columbia has adopted Pascagoula Mississippi.

"I think it's an exciting idea," Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman said, "I think people would really like to know that when they do something to help people, they actually know where it's going, who it's helping, and so I see it as sort of a sister city relationship."

Pascagoula is a city of 26,000. People there are looking for assistance in many ways. Pascagoula has compiled a list of immediate and long term needs.

At the top of the list of immediate needs are things like copiers and fax machines, but they also need more recreational things like tennis racquets and tennis balls.

City officials are encouraging everyone in the community to get involved. Some organizations like the Red Cross have already started thinking about ways they can help.

"One of the things that we could help with is getting their Red Cross up and going again," Boone County Red Cross Executive Director Jutta Hopkins said.

So both organizations and individuals can help make this adoption a success. Columbia just found out about the pairing with Pascagoula today.

Mayor Hindman plans to contact his Mississippi counterpart to set up the details of the program.