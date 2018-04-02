Columbia Announces 40 Arrests from "Saturation Effort"

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced this week that it worked with multiple law enforcement agencies between August 1 and August 3 to address crime in and around Columbia. In what the department is calling a "multijurisdictional saturation effort," it made approximately 40 arrests. The Boone County Sheriff's Department, University of Missouri Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patorl and U.S. Marshals Service participated in the effort. Around 40 people from those different agencies worked the effort along with four K9 partners.

This comes after recent violent crimes has the city of Columbia looking to hire more police officers. Mayor Bob McDavid suggested increased taxes in order to fund the hiring of 35 more police officers on Monday. The city council also unanimously approved an anti-violence task force to look at long-term solutions to crime in Columbia.

The three-day operation focused on specific geographic areas of the city and county where violent crime and criminals are common, based on call data and intelligence gathering efforts. Those involved conducted more than 200 traffic stops, 60 check subjects and 40 arrests. Those arrests included traffic offenses, drug offenses and those with outstanding warrants for charges ranging from burglary to robbery and assault. This included the arrest of 20-year-old Domionte Cheatum of Columbia for his involvement in the June murder of Anthony Unger.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Chad Thomas of Columbia thanks to intelligence gathered during the saturation effort. Authorities located him in Birmingham, Alabama and arrested him on a warrant for first degree burglary, second degree assault and second degree property damage.

The Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department askes you to contact them if you have any information about criminal activity, gang activity or the location of a wanted person. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.